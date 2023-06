"United States of Al" star Parker Young reveals his family are huge Kelly Clarkson fans, and the morning before his interview he jammed out to "Stronger" with his 3-year-old daughter Jaxon. Jaxon unfortunately couldn't make it on the show, but Parker passes along an important question she had for Kelly: "What's your favorite color?" Tune in today for more with Parker Young.

TV-PG Talk and Interview Daytime Highlight