In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, Ozuna, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Angie Martinez taste-test some of their favorite food and drinks from Puerto Rico and Cuba, including empanadas, tostones and a coquito! The group bonds over their shared Puerto Rican roots, and Lin-Manuel shares how he's used the success of "Hamilton" to create opportunities for the next generation of Hispanic artists through The Miranda Family Fellowship. Angie dishes on her podcast "Angie Martinez IRL," and Ozuna shares the musical inspiration behind his new song "La Copa."

