Main Content

Ozuna, Lin-Manuel Miranda & Angie Martinez Try Favorite Hispanic Food & Drinks

CLIP09/15/22

In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, Ozuna, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Angie Martinez taste-test some of their favorite food and drinks from Puerto Rico and Cuba, including empanadas, tostones and a coquito! The group bonds over their shared Puerto Rican roots, and Lin-Manuel shares how he's used the success of "Hamilton" to create opportunities for the next generation of Hispanic artists through The Miranda Family Fellowship. Angie dishes on her podcast "Angie Martinez IRL," and Ozuna shares the musical inspiration behind his new song "La Copa."

TV-PGTalk and Interview Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Kelly Clarkson
Go to show page
Tags: ozuna, lin-manuel miranda, angie martinez, Kelly Clarkson
  • Most Recent
  • Behind the Scenes
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 4

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.