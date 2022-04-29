Main Content

'Ozark' Star Laura Linney Says Fans Will Freak Out Over Netflix Series Finale

CLIP04/29/22

Laura Linney explains why she will never be satisfied with an ending to her hit Netflix series "Ozark," but teases that fans "will freak out" over the finale. She also dishes on her grad school days at Juilliard, and why she almost gave up on acting due to stage fright. Laura also participates in The Kelly Clarkson Show bundt cake tradition with her own Coca-Cola bundt and a special surprise for one staff member.

TV-PGTalk and Interview Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Kelly Clarkson
Available until 04/29/23
Tags: laura linney, Kelly Clarkson
