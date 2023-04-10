Main Content

'Outer Banks' Star Charles Esten Reveals Sweet Meaning Behind New Single 'One Good Move'

Country star Charles Esten explains the sweet meaning behind his latest single "One Good Move" and dedicates today's performance to his wife for her birthday! He also reveals he's a big fan of Kelly and Awkwafina, and the actors bond over some of their most memorable — and hilarious — audition fails. Charles jokes that he "blackmailed" his way into "The Office," and dishes on watching his young "Outer Banks" co-stars "blow up" in popularity.

