Country star Charles Esten explains the sweet meaning behind his latest single "One Good Move" and dedicates today's performance to his wife for her birthday! He also reveals he's a big fan of Kelly and Awkwafina, and the actors bond over some of their most memorable — and hilarious — audition fails. Charles jokes that he "blackmailed" his way into "The Office," and dishes on watching his young "Outer Banks" co-stars "blow up" in popularity.

