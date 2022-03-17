Also available on the nbc app

Kelly is joined by the cast of the Oscar-nominated film "CODA" for an ASL-accessible interview. Marlee Matlin gifts Kelly a special ASL "I love you" pendant, Daniel Durant expresses his desire for more deaf characters in blockbuster films, Troy Kotsur shares how "CODA" is bridging the gap between the hearing world and the deaf world, and Emilia Jones dishes on learning sign language and speaking in an American accent for the film.

