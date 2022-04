Also available on the nbc app

The VING Project lets 14 to 18-year-olds nominate someone on their community who is deserving of a $1,000 check. If their application is chosen, they get to surprise the person with some cold, hard cash—no questions asked! On the show, Kelly Clarkson brings in a teen who wants to surprise someone special in her life and, of course, happy tears are shed.

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson