Earlier this year, Ontario native Danielle MacDuff spread kindness in her community by offering her unhoused neighbor Brian work on her farm. Danielle and Brian dial-in and Danielle shares how she was able to help Brian find long-term housing through her community GoFundMe. Today Brian has a roof over his head, and they both say their lives are changed forever.

