Ontario Woman Helps Homeless Neighbor Rebuild His Life Through Farm Work

Earlier this year, Ontario native Danielle MacDuff spread kindness in her community by offering her unhoused neighbor Brian work on her farm. Danielle and Brian dial-in and Danielle shares how she was able to help Brian find long-term housing through her community GoFundMe. Today Brian has a roof over his head, and they both say their lives are changed forever. Pilot Pen awards Danielle and Brian $1,000 for being a light in their community. Be unstoppable with the go-to pens of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the smooth G2 and erasable FriXion by Pilot. https://powertothepen.com/

