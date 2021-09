Also available on the nbc app

"X-Men: Apocalypse" star Olivia Munn is a badass and no stranger to a military upbringing. She talks in detail about her life growing up in a military family and her very awkward first kiss. Yikes! She also shares some self-defense tips that she learned from an action film, and she gives Kelly a personal lesson in wielding a sword like a warrior.

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson