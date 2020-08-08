Also available on the nbc app

Kelly Clarkson says she wishes pets could talk because she’s pretty sure that Olivia Munn’s adorable rescue dogs, Frankie and Chance, would have something to say about Olivia’s singing and rapping skills. Olivia works with Stay Home and Foster and their Fido Foster and Feline Foster programs in order to teach more people about how easy it is foster pets and adopt pets from the shelter. Tune in to the next Kelly Clarkson show for this pup-tastic moment!

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson