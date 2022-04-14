Also available on the nbc app

"Why did this take you like 30 years to express this on-air?!" Hosts of the "Sibling Revelry" podcast, brother-sister duo Oliver and Kate Hudson, reveal some of what they've learned from talking to experts and other famous siblings about the under-explored sibling relationship, and Oliver admits they both cry reading emails from their listeners. Kate and Kelly also bond over their competitive edge, and Oliver spills the tea on Kate's celebrity game nights.

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson

