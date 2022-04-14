Also available on the nbc app

Kate Hudson questions whether she was too competitive on NBC's "That's My Jam," and Oliver Hudson admits he's too intimidated to attend Kate's game nights with Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks and her other Academy Award-winning friends. Would you feel comfortable playing charades with Sir Anthony Hopkins? Let us know in the comments, and tune in today for more with Oliver and Kate Hudson.

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson

