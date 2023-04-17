Main Content

NYC Nonprofit Transforms Empty Lots Into Thriving Green Spaces

Projects Petals is a New York City-based nonprofit on a mission to change the landscape of the city's most underserved communities by transforming empty lots into thriving green spaces. Queens native and Founder Alicia White shares how the project not only revitalizes public spaces, but also educates communities on gardening and growing their own food. Watch till the end for a huge surprise for Project Petals.

