In 2020, artists all over New York City took to the streets to express themselves in protest over the death of George Floyd. Three such artists, Sule, Amir and Konstance, are featured in the upcoming documentary "Plywood Renaissance," which follows their journey creating art out of the plywood boards covering up businesses and homes during the protests. Their work didn't stop there, though. Sule, Amir, and Konstance have gone on to create an artist residency in the SoHo neighborhood, to bring their community together through artistic expression.

