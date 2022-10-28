New York City artist Jessica is embracing the spooky season by bringing supernatural folklore to life for "Inktober!" Jessica dials-in and shares the creepy tale of the Lady In Black, and shows off the beautiful artwork she was inspired to create. Pilot Pen awards Jessica $1,000 for her spooky creations! Be unstoppable with the go-to pens of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the smooth G2 and erasable FriXion by Pilot. https://powertothepen.com/

