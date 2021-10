Also available on the nbc app

Cohen Thompson, a West Philadelphia surgical first assistant, has found a unique way to decompress in between his 12-hour shifts battling the pandemic. He likes to go roller-skating! Cohen, who has been roller-skating since he was four years old, has been sharing videos of himself skating in empty parking lots, and his joy is palpable! See why the videos are such an inspiration.

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson