Main Content

The Kelly Clarkson Show
WEEKDAYS

North Carolina Non-Profit Empowers Families In Need One Bed At A Time

CLIP09/30/21
Also available on the nbc app

The Charlotte-based non-profit Beds For Kids was formed in 2011 after community members realized there were thousands of kids in their area sleeping on the floor. Beds For Kids volunteer director Kevin Warren says that over the past 10 years they've been able to serve over 15,000 people in their community by providing beds and essential furniture. Now that's a Rad Human! Stay tuned for a huge surprise for this amazing organization.

Appearing:Kelly Clarkson
Tags: Kelly Clarkson
S3 E06 minTV-PGHighlightTalk and InterviewDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.