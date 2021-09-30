Also available on the nbc app

The Charlotte-based non-profit Beds For Kids was formed in 2011 after community members realized there were thousands of kids in their area sleeping on the floor. Beds For Kids volunteer director Kevin Warren says that over the past 10 years they've been able to serve over 15,000 people in their community by providing beds and essential furniture. Now that's a Rad Human! Stay tuned for a huge surprise for this amazing organization.

