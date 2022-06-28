Main Content

Norfolk Fairy Tree & 'Kelly Clarkson Show' Added To Library Of Congress

We're headed to the Library of Congress y'all! We featured Lisa Suhay's Norfolk Fairy Tree on the show last year for helping comfort local children during quarantine. The tree was recently named a "witness tree" to the pandemic, and our interview was added to the Historic American Landmark Survey to be immortalized forever! Pilot Pen awards Lisa $1,000 to keep writing fairy letters and support the fairy tree. Be unstoppable with the go-to pens of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the smooth G2 and erasable FriXion by Pilot. https://powertothepen.com/

