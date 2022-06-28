We're headed to the Library of Congress y'all! We featured Lisa Suhay's Norfolk Fairy Tree on the show last year for helping comfort local children during quarantine. The tree was recently named a "witness tree" to the pandemic, and our interview was added to the Historic American Landmark Survey to be immortalized forever! Pilot Pen awards Lisa $1,000 to keep writing fairy letters and support the fairy tree. Be unstoppable with the go-to pens of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the smooth G2 and erasable FriXion by Pilot. https://powertothepen.com/

NR Talk and Interview Daytime Web Exclusive