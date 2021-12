Also available on the nbc app

Music has the power to heal people in many ways, which is why Pete Griffin founded Musicians On Call, a non-profit that gives hospital patients live and personal performances from professional musicians like Brett Eldredge, Jason Derulo, and Kelly. Kelly holds back tears as Pete shares a touching video from a mother and son who were moved by Kelly's kindness when she performed at their hospital years ago.

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson