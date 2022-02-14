Also available on the nbc app

We all have those bucket list items we can't wait to cross off. Lamb from Nigeria had the opportunity to do just that after moving to Connecticut with his wife Ling, and experiencing snow for the first time. Watch the adorable video of Lamb embracing the New England winter weather and making his first-ever snow angel. Ling and Lamb dial-in from Connecticut and share how they met. Pilot Pen awards Ling and Lamb $1,000 for their special love connection. Be unstoppable with the go-to pens of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the smooth G2 and erasable FriXion by Pilot. https://powertothepen.com/

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson