Also available on the nbc app

"I don't know if the road is old or new, but I don't want to be on it." "Don't Forget The Lyrics" host Niecy Nash dishes on growing up in a musical family, and reacts to a video of her mom singing "Old Town Road" on Mother's Day. Niecy also reveals she tries to flirt with her wife when they work together on "Don't Forget The Lyrics," but her wife keeps it professional.

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson

S3 E0 3 min TV-PG Highlight Talk and Interview Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution