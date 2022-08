"I don't know if the road is old or new, but i don't want to be on it!" Niecy Nash tells Kelly about her family's Mother's Day talent show tradition, and reveals that her own mom doesn't like to get left out. To prove it, Niecy shares a hilarious clip of her mom singing along to "Old Town Road" while wearing a cowboy hat.

