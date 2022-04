Also available on the nbc app

It’s a girl! Nicolas Cage sat down with Kelly Clarkson today to talk about his upcoming film "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent", in theaters this Friday. He also shared the big news that he and his wife Riko Shibata are expecting a little girl, and explains the heartwarming inspiration behind the baby name they’ve chosen. Tune in Tuesday, April 26 for the full interview.

