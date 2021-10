Also available on the nbc app

Hey, working from home isn’t easy! Nicola Coughlan and Justin Hartley join the show and in the middle of Nicola’s interview about all those steamy scenes in “Bridgerton” Justin’s dog Paisley seems to approve of the messaging! Plus, hear more about how Nicola got started in acting and why she feels diversity is so important on-screen!

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson