Also available on the nbc app

Nick Jonas adjusted quickly to the coaches panel during his first season on "The Voice," but he admits that he was afraid he would make a joke that went too far and offend one of the judges. With his second run on the show under his belt, he's perfectly comfortable with ribbing them now and he confesses that it's the most fun part of doing the show.

Available until 07/20/22

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson