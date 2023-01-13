Main Content

Nick Jonas Confirms Jonas Brothers Tour: 'The Album Is Done'

Nick Jonas reveals that the new Jonas Brothers album is done, and teases that the band will embark on a new tour later this year! Nick dishes on their upcoming Las Vegas shows over President's Day Weekend, and shares his excitement for taking his daughter Malti on tour with him. Nick also dishes on growing up as the well-behaved Jonas brother, winning 1,000 tokens for acting in a Chuck E. Cheese commercial, and the pitfalls of turning 30.

