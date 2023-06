Over 70% of STEM jobs are held by men, but The Girls Scouts of Greater Los Angeles have started a program that will provide underserved girls with more hands-on experiences in the worlds of Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts, and Math (or STEAM). Y’all know we’re huge supporters of causes like this, so we partnered with like-minded @Chevrolet to help them further their mission!

TV-PG Talk and Interview Daytime Highlight