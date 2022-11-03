Glass Half Full is a New Orleans-based grassroots recycling program diverting thousands of pounds of glass every week from the city's landfills, converting it into sustainable sand products that benefit the community in numerous ways. Co-founders Max and Fran explain the recycling process, and show how the sand is used to create ethical sandbags that help protect homes and businesses from flooding due to natural disasters, as well as help combat the region's growing coastal erosion crisis.

