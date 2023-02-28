Liberty's Kitchen is a New Orleans-based cooking school helping thousands of the city's at-risk youth forge a better path for their lives through their workforce readiness program. Executive Director Bernadette shares how the program provides resources and hands-on training to help formerly incarcerated and homeless youth enter New Orleans' thriving culinary industry. Former trainee Rubi shares how the program helped changed her life. Watch till the end for a huge surprise for Liberty's Kitchen.

NR Talk and Interview Daytime Highlight