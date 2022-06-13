Main Content

Netflix 'Iron Chef' Stars Tease Challenge Never Been Done Before

The culinary masters of "Iron Chef: Quest For An Iron Legend" Curtis Stone, Ming Tsai, Dominique Crenn, Gabriela Cámara and Marcus Samuelsson share what challenges the new competing chefs will have to overcome to be named the first ever Iron Legend, and dish on their time "kicking ass" on former editions of the show. The Iron Chefs also share some of the best ways anyone can help support their local restaurants, and their work with No Kid Hungry to support kids facing food insecurity.

