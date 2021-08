Also available on the nbc app

Nelly is the OG of country hip-hop music, and he's joining the show to talk about his country-inspired EP "Heartland," his appearance on "The Voice," and the 20 year anniversary of his debut album "Country Grammar." He also discusses his new single "Lil Bit" with Florida Georgia Line and how he formed a deep friendship with the group.

Available until 12/10/21

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson