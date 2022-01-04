Main Content

National Geographic Photographer Documents 12,000 Animals For 'Photo Ark' Series

For the last 15 years, National Geographic photographer Joel Sartore has been on a mission to document every animal species in human care before they disappear. Through his series "The Photo Ark," Joel has taken pictures of almost 12,000 different animals in an effort to teach the world to love these creatures, and what it will take to keep them around in the future. In honor of Joel, Pilot Pen donates $1,000 to the National Geographic Society. Be unstoppable with the go-to pens of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the smooth G2 and erasable FriXion by Pilot. https://powertothepen.com/

