For the last 15 years, National Geographic photographer Joel Sartore has been on a mission to document every animal species in human care before they disappear. Through his series "The Photo Ark," Joel has taken pictures of almost 12,000 different animals in an effort to teach the world to love these creatures, and what it will take to keep them around in the future.

