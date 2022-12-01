Nashville elementary school music teacher Alice is teaching her students important life lessons using the songs and history of Dolly Parton. Alice dials-in and shares how her students find themselves in Dolly's music and journey. Pilot Pen awards Alice $1,000 for her amazing work as an educator. Be unstoppable with the go-to pens of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the smooth G2 and erasable FriXion by Pilot. https://powertothepen.com/

