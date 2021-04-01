Main Content

NASA Advisor's Emotional Reaction To Landing The Mars Rover From Home

NASA Consultant and Advisor Miguel San Martín helped land his fifth Mars rover this year, but this time was slightly different. He was assisting the operation from home alongside his wife and daughter Maddie, who filmed his exciting reaction to accomplishing the mission. Kelly chats with Miguel and Maddie about what this moment meant for them, and Pilot Pens awards them both $1,000 for sharing this beautiful experience with the world.

