Donny Osmond Celebrates 50 Years Of 'Puppy Love' With Performance On The Kelly Clarkson Show
CLIP 02/24/22
Main Content
NASA Consultant and Advisor Miguel San Martín helped land his fifth Mars rover this year, but this time was slightly different. He was assisting the operation from home alongside his wife and daughter Maddie, who filmed his exciting reaction to accomplishing the mission. Kelly chats with Miguel and Maddie about what this moment meant for them, and Pilot Pens awards them both $1,000 for sharing this beautiful experience with the world.