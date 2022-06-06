Makeup artist Ryan Kelly is going viral for her amazing lip art featuring Lizzo, the cast of "Friends," Harry Potter owls, and even Kelly Clarkson! Ryan dials-in and shares how the viral sensation "left shark" from Katy Perry's Super Bowl halftime performance initially inspired her to start painting lips, and reveals each piece can take up to 5 hours to complete! Pilot Pen awards Ryan $1,000 for her unique artwork. Be unstoppable with the go-to pens of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the smooth G2 and erasable FriXion by Pilot. https://powertothepen.com/

