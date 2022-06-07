Ms. Pat's family could never afford to go to Disney parks growing up, so now she loves to gather her family and friends and force them to go to a Disney VIP trip with her. Ms. Pat dishes on paying for the pricey vacation through layaway, and admits that she's not into any of the rides, but she loves watching everyone else have fun. Ms. Pat also teases that the second season of "The Ms. Pat Show" is "out of this world," and opens up about tackling deeper topics and issues going on in the world.

TV-PG S3 E0 5 min Talk and Interview Daytime Highlight