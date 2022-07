Also available on the nbc app

"Oh Lord if the police pull me over..." Ms. Pat dishes on recently turning 50 and her special birthday message from Ice Cube that made her "wig fall off." She also shares a hilarious story of being forced to take off her pants to squeeze into her tightly parked car, and dishes on the making of her new Netflix comedy special "Ms. Pat: Y'all Wanna Hear Something Crazy?"

