Ever since her daughter Liberty was three weeks old, Jenelle Wexler has enjoyed dressing her up as powerful women like Frida Kahlo, Mother Teresa, and Billie Eilish. Liberty joins the show dressed as Kelly Clarkson and her mother shares how this adorable project came to be. Pilot Pens loves Jenelle and Liberty's creativity so they award them $1,000.

