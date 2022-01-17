Main Content

Morris Chestnut Held Hands With Young Son While Voting For President Obama

CLIP01/17/22

When Barack Obama ran for President for the first time in 2007, Morris Chestnut knew it was going to be an important moment in history. Morris shares how he used the election as a teaching moment for his young son, bringing him inside the ballot booth to hold hands and vote for the first Black president together. Morris also dishes on getting sick of Chocodile Twinkies on the set of "Boyz n the Hood," what it's really like being a heartthrob, and why he thinks teachers deserve to be paid more.

NRTalk and Interview Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Kelly Clarkson
Go to show page
Tags: Morris Chestnut, Kelly Clarkson
