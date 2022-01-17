When Barack Obama ran for President for the first time in 2007, Morris Chestnut knew it was going to be an important moment in history. Morris shares how he used the election as a teaching moment for his young son, bringing him inside the ballot booth to hold hands and vote for the first Black president together. Morris also dishes on getting sick of Chocodile Twinkies on the set of "Boyz n the Hood," what it's really like being a heartthrob, and why he thinks teachers deserve to be paid more.

NR Talk and Interview Daytime Highlight