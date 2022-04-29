Also available on the nbc app

The Monterey Bay Aquarium in California has a new exhibit that gives people an up close and personal look at what happens in the deepest parts of the ocean. Interpretive Programs Director Natalia dials-in from the new "Into the Deep: Exploring Our Undiscovered Ocean" exhibit and shares how guests can see over 50 different species that thrive in the deep-sea. Pilot Pen awards $1,000 to the Monterey Bay Aquarium for their amazing new exhibit. Be unstoppable with the go-to pens of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the smooth G2 and erasable FriXion by Pilot. https://powertothepen.com/

