At the start of 2020, Kelly had a week of shows about how to have the best year ever. Ironically it became a hard year for many, but one former guest found a way to make 2020 her year. Kelly reconnects with Katie, who started 2020 feeling like a "failure" after losing a job and ending a marriage. With some help from financial and professional advisor Sallie Krawcheck, Katie was able to turn her life around during the pandemic by getting a new job and losing over 100 pounds! Katie shares how being surrounded by powerful women on the show inspired her to make this huge change.

