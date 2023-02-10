Grab the tissues y'all! Virginia mom Sabrina recently went viral on TikTok after discovering her daughters' stash of hundreds of lunchbox notes from their dad. Sabrina and rad dad Jordan dial-in and share what it meant to them that their three daughters have held on to the notes this whole time, and Jordan shares why he loves being a girl dad so much. Pilot Pen awards Sabrina and Jordan $1,000 for their loving family. Be unstoppable with the go-to pens of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the smooth G2 and erasable FriXion by Pilot. https://powertothepen.com/

NR Talk and Interview Daytime Web Exclusive