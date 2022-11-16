Ballet For All Kids is a special dance school in California that teaches children classic ballet courses regardless of their abilities. The school was recently documented in a new Amazon Prime Video movie called "Everybody Dance." Founder Bonnie and documentary filmmaker Dan share how magical it is to see a diverse group of kids come together with a common goal, and Misty Copeland gets emotional while praising them for their inclusive mission.

