Rev. Dr. Linda Settles is a Missouri church pastor who rallied her predominantly white congregation to step up and help restore the state's oldest surviving schoolhouse for African American children. Rev. Dr. Linda shares how she discovered that the 128-year-old "African School No. 4" had been abandoned and falling apart in her town of Chesterfield. She explains how her congregation helped the St. Louis County Parks Foundation painstakingly move the historic landmark to a public park so kids can come and see it for generations to come. Watch till the end for a huge surprise for the St. Louis County Parks Foundation.

TV-PG Talk and Interview Daytime Highlight