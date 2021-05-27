Also available on the nbc app

Doug Falter was devastated when he lost his custom surfboard while surfing in Hawaii. He was sure he'd never see it again, until two years later when a school teacher named Giovanne Branzuela found it in the Philippines. The two men formed a friendship, and Doug started a GoFundMe to help Giovanne acquire school supplies for his students. Pilot Pens steps in to reward Doug with $1000 for being a Rad Human.

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson