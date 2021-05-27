Main Content

Missing Surfboard Washes Ashore In The Philippines 2 Years Later

Doug Falter was devastated when he lost his custom surfboard while surfing in Hawaii. He was sure he'd never see it again, until two years later when a school teacher named Giovanne Branzuela found it in the Philippines. The two men formed a friendship, and Doug started a GoFundMe to help Giovanne acquire school supplies for his students. Pilot Pens steps in to reward Doug with $1000 for being a Rad Human.

