Anna Kendrick & Kelly Clarkson Try Not To Make Faces While Taking Ginger Shots
CLIP 12/22/21
Main Content
Doug Falter was devastated when he lost his custom surfboard while surfing in Hawaii. He was sure he'd never see it again, until two years later when a school teacher named Giovanne Branzuela found it in the Philippines. The two men formed a friendship, and Doug started a GoFundMe to help Giovanne acquire school supplies for his students. Pilot Pens steps in to reward Doug with $1000 for being a Rad Human.