Miranda Cosgrove is on a mission to show young girls the possibilities of STEM as the host of "Mission Unstoppable," and she admits the show has made her fall in love with science, too. Miranda reveals the coolest science fact she has learned on the show about sleep paralysis, and dishes about her own childhood obsession with insects. Miranda also dishes on the upcoming third season of the "iCarly" reboot on Paramount+, and shares her excitement for turning 30 in Thailand in May.

