Mindy Kaling is the writer and executive producer of the new HBO Max series "The Sex Lives Of College Girls," but says she didn't actually have a sex life when she was in college. Mindy dishes on the "awkward journey" working on the show, especially directing sex scenes, and credits her personal sexual awakening as a teen to Chandler and Joey from "Friends."

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson