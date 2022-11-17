"I would've waved back!" Mindy Kaling opens up about her obsession with taking "creepy" pictures of LeBron James at Lakers games, and shares a hilarious story of the time she accidentally snubbed LeBron when he waved to her in the stands. Mindy also dishes on her upcoming Hollywood Walk of Fame Star ceremony, her fear of becoming a meme, why she keeps her kids off social media, and showcasing young women with different perspectives on her hit series "Sex Lives Of College Girls" and "Never Have I Ever."

NR Talk and Interview Daytime Highlight