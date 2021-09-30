Kelly Clarkson Covers 'I Love The Way You Love Me' By John Michael Montgomery | Kellyoke
CLIP 11/04/21
Main Content
When Tonda's coffee table broke in the middle of the pandemic, she turned to YouTube tutorials and learned to make one herself. Her finished table became such a hot commodity in her hometown that she quickly turned her quarantine project into a full-fledged side business. Tonda is now teaching women in her neighborhood how to build and sell their own tables. Pilot Pen awards Tonda $1000 to keep up the good work. Be unstoppable with the go-to pens of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the smooth G2 and erasable FriXion by Pilot. https://www.pilotpen.us/