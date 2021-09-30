Also available on the nbc app

When Tonda's coffee table broke in the middle of the pandemic, she turned to YouTube tutorials and learned to make one herself. Her finished table became such a hot commodity in her hometown that she quickly turned her quarantine project into a full-fledged side business. Tonda is now teaching women in her neighborhood how to build and sell their own tables. Pilot Pen awards Tonda $1000 to keep up the good work. Be unstoppable with the go-to pens of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the smooth G2 and erasable FriXion by Pilot. https://www.pilotpen.us/

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson

