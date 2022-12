Mila Kunis dishes on her new Netflix movie "Luckiest Girl Alive," and shares how becoming a producer on the film has helped her take more control over her art. Mila also dishes on why she isn't on social media, citing cancel culture and the permanence of the internet. Mila and Kelly also bond over not automatically letting their kids win in games, and their love-hate relationship with wearing yellow.

TV-PG Talk and Interview Daytime Highlight

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson

Available until 10/06/23