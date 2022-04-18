Mike Epps dishes on becoming a boy dad for the first time after having six daughters and having to take better care of his health at 51 so he can be there for all of his kids. He also shares footage of taking his daughter to "Disney On Ice" where he admits he had a better time than she did. Mike also dishes on returning to his hometown of Indianapolis in his new Netflix comedy special "Mike Epps: Indiana Mike," and he gives Kelly advice on entering her 40s.

NR Talk and Interview Daytime Highlight

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson

